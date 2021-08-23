Cancel
IOST Tops 1-Day Volume of $462.44 Million (IOST)

By Darlene League
 3 days ago

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. IOST has a total market cap of $723.12 million and approximately $462.44 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

