CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – The Culver City Unified School District is believed to be the first in California to mandate its students ages 12 and older get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “I believe in science,” said Caroline Hoover, a parent. “And I think every child should be protected against the pandemic.” The district announced this week that all eligible students and staff will be required to get vaccinated. “We are mandating vaccines for all eligible staff and students,” the district wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday evening. “We will begin gathering vaccine status data immediately.” According to the district, students and staff will...