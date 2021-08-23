CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
