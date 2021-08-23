Meet true wildlife superhero Fred Strand, friend of the common tern

Moths—often thought of as less appealing butterflies—are generally thought to be a mild nuisance. However, if you've ever had a moth do damage to your favorite sweater or make its way into your pantry, you know they're not as innocent as they look. And moths start out as caterpillars, which can wreak havoc of their own. Just read The Very Hungry Caterpillar if you don't believe us. Now, experts are warning people in the U.S. about the invasive box tree moth, which decimates certain plants in caterpillar form. Officials ask that if you see this insect, you report it immediately.