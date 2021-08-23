Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Uptrennd 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (1UP)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $153,338.44 and approximately $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Uptrennd Lrb#Kfx#Btc#Usdn#Contracoin#Ctcn#Cryptocompare#Receive News Updates#Uptrennd Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Stocksu.today

Bitcoin Soars Back Above $50,000 While Cardano Hits Another All-Time High

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Coins For 100x Gains August 2021 Week 4

The crypto market is booming presently as the nascent industry has hit the $2.16 trillion valuations, rising 0.37% in the last 24 hours. Several investors are searching for the best coins for 100x gains. This article will highlight the five best coins we believe will generate massive returns for your investments.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Solana Continues Bullish Trend, Becomes The 10th Largest Cryptocurrency

Solana, with its fast-growing ecosystem, has found a position at the forefront within the crypto space. By hitting $314 million in its private token sales, Solana crept the headlines in early June. Polychain and Andreessen Horowitz pioneered the Solana token sales. This funding impacted greatly in developing the fast-growing ecosystem...
Stockscryptonews.com

MicroStrategy Spends Another USD 177M on Bitcoin

The first publicly-traded company to put bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet as a primary treasury reserve asset, US-based software intelligence firm MicroStrategy, announced yet another purchase of bitcoin. This time, the company acquired BTC 3,907 for approximately USD 177m in cash at an average price of USD 45,294 per...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Africa Now Has The Largest Volume Of Bitcoin Peer-To-Peer Trading Worldwide

Africa has become the continent with the largest volume of bitcoin peer-to-peer trading in the world, according to data from analytics platform UsefulTulips. In the past seven days, the continent's $18,073,777 negotiated in LocalBitcoins and Paxful surpassed North America, the previous leader, that traded $17,540,134 worth of bitcoin in peer-to-peer platforms.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Substack Debuts Bitcoin Subscription Payments via the Lightning Network

Substack users will be able to pay for certain subscriptions via bitcoin (BTC) through the Lightning Network, the company announced. San Francisco-based online publishing platform Substack has enabled support for bitcoin payments for subscriptions to publications through the use of the Lightning Network. Substack has collaborated with OpenNode, a bitcoin...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Solana, Polkadot, and Luna Are All Up This Week

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT), and Luna (CRYPTO:LUNA) have soared a respective 76.24%, 29.08%, and 67.36% in the past seven days, as of 10:30 a.m. EDT Saturday. They are now trading at $76.66, $28.73, and $28.62 per token, respectively. Projects on the decentralized finance (DeFi) networks behind these tokens have sharply picked up traction of late.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Should you bet on Binance Coin regaining its market position from Cardano

Binance Coin, the token native to the Binance network, lost its long-standing position as one of the top-3 cryptocurrencies in the market. As Cardano hit a new all-time high, it pushed BNB to the fourth position on CMC. Now, it truly feels like the Cardano is the third-generation cryptocurrency. Except...
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Top Trader Predicts Monster 604% Cardano Rally, Goes Bullish on 2 Altcoins

A closely-followed crypto trader says he wouldn’t be surprised if Cardano (ADA) explodes 604% from current prices in a matter of months – under one condition. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 353,000 followers that if Bitcoin and Ethereum price action continues trending upwards, as many predict, Cardano will follow suit in a big way.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Solana Crosses $20 Billion Market Cap

Solana (SOL), the world’s 10th largest cryptocurrency, saw a sharp increase in its price during the last seven days as SOL touched an all-time high of approximately $80 on 18 August. According to the latest data posted by Coinmarketcap, Solana entered the list of the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency assets...
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Institutional Demand Expected to Rise

Bitcoin is roughly flat over the past 24 hours as short-term momentum fades. The past few days have been relatively quiet in the crypto market, which typically precedes periods of higher volatility. Some analysts expect crypto prices to consolidate, albeit with the continued relative outperformance of altcoins such as ether and cardano.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dive But These DeFi Coins Are Still Buzzing

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.14% to $1.9 trillion as major cryptocurrencies slipped on Tuesday evening. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.23% lower over 24 hours at $44,652.40. On a seven-day trailing basis, the apex cryptocurrency has declined 2.38%. Vitalik Buterin co-created Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 3.96%...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

XRP Soars to Three Month High as Price Climbs Above $1.30

Ripple (XRP) remains one of the biggest gainers over the weekend following its price surge over $1.30 on Sunday. Ripple continued its bullish price action over the weekend as XRP surged over $1 for the first time since mid-May. For the eleventh day straight, XRP saw positive movement as the weekend price climbed up to 37%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Crypto Day Trading - Solana's Price Increased More Than 8%

Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price has increased 8.05% over the past 24 hours to $43.98. Over the past week, SOL has experienced an uptick of over 14.0%, moving from $38.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $58.03. The chart below compares the price...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Aave's Price Rose Almost 9% Today - Day Trading

Over the past 24 hours, Aave's (CRYPTO:AAVE) price rose 8.94% to $418.76. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 11.0% gain, moving from $378.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $661.69. The chart below compares...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 1%; Locust Walk Acquisition Shares Jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.20% to 35,435.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 15,027.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,492.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,077,520 cases with around 630,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,512,360 cases and 435,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,614,860 COVID-19 cases with 575,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,301,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,454,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy