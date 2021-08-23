Uptrennd 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $153,338.44 and approximately $7.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.