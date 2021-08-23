Cancel
Three Advantages of Endoscopic Weight Loss

NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following content is created in partnership with The Endoscopic Wellness Center of America. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about The Endoscopic Wellness Center of America. Losing weight doesn’t come easy for everyone and can feel like an...

LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

Around half the world’s population is deficient in this vitamin. Supplementation with vitamin D could help promote weight loss, a recent study suggests. Taking the supplement is linked to weight loss, lower body fat and better cholesterol readings. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One reason...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 21 Pounds in 2 Weeks Eating These Inexpensive, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods

Not long ago, word began to spread about the body-transforming effects of what Dr. Oz says is a whole new category of foods. As millions raved about jaw-dropping weight loss triggered by sirtfoods, the buzz got so intense, it “broke the internet,” Dr. Oz recently reported. But that’s not what really got his attention: “What interested me most is all this research showing that sirtfoods benefit your heart, benefit you by reducing inflammation, and even beat aging.” So he recruited women to test the “Sirtfood Diet.” They were soon slashing disease risk factors and dropping up to 21 pounds in 14 days. As the doc put it, “That’s stunning!”
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This common weight-loss drug can reduce body fat, protect your heart

In a new study from UT Southwestern, researchers found a commonly prescribed weight-loss drug called liraglutide could benefit heart health. In people who are overweight or have obesity combined with high heart risk, once-daily liraglutide combined with lifestyle interventionss effectively lowered two types of fat that have been linked to heart problems: visceral fat (belly fat) and ectopic fat.
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

This 2-Ingredient Cinnamon Drink Will Help You Lose Weight, Balance Blood Sugar, and Reduce Wrinkles

We all know cinnamon tastes amazing in baked goods or sprinkled into our morning coffees, but have you ever thought about just brewing a couple sticks in hot water? Once cooled down with a little ice (or sticking it in the fridge for a bit), you can enjoy it as a refreshing sip fittingly called cinnamon water. The simple beverage isn’t just delicious — it also provides perks for weight loss, blood sugar, and even more youthful skin!
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Weight, Lower Blood Sugar, and Reduce Cholesterol With This $10 Supplement

Getting the right vitamins and minerals in one’s diet is extremely important — especially if you’re trying to manage your weight, or have a metabolic health condition like diabetes or high cholesterol. But we get it, eating enough of certain nutrients can be extremely difficult. Luckily, supplements like konjac can give us the nutritional boost we need to live a long, healthy life.
Weight LossMedical News Today

What to know about type 2 diabetes and weight loss

Diabetes is a condition involving high blood glucose, or sugar. Weight can play a key role in the disease, as it can lead to both weight loss and weight gain. people in the United States have diabetes. This represents 10.5% of the population. Type 2 diabetes can cause weight loss if a person does not receive treatment.
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This popular weight loss diet linked to heart disease and cancer, dangers to pregnant women and kidney patients

In a new review study, researchers found ketogenic (keto) diets place pregnant women and kidney disease patients at risk of adverse health effects. They also found that for most people, the possible long-term risks of the keto diet, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease, outweigh its possible benefits.
DietsPosted by
Woman's World

Burn Fat, Boost Your Thyroid, and Lower Blood Sugar With This Super Simple Eating Trick

Whether you’re trying to manage your blood sugar levels or lose a bit of weight, carbohydrates are often touted as the ultimate enemy. It’s no secret that carbs can make losing those extra inches around the middle harder, but it’s not as bad as it seems. The good news is, you may not have to forego your favorite foods after all. The key to losing weight, steadying blood sugar, and improving your thyroid health may actually be in carb cycling.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Science

Belly fat can be pretty stubborn and frustrating. Even if we try to watch what we eat, sometimes it refuses to budge! While belly fat is something many of us deal with, a lot of us don't really understand why it's happening and what we need to get rid of it — and the reality is what works for some, may not work for others. But the key to understanding our belly fat and finding ways to deal with it is to begin to understand why it is there in the first place. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Habits That Can Lead to Diabetes, Says Science

Over 122 million Americans are living with diabetes, a chronic disease that impacts the way in which your body turns food into energy, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While there are three main types of diabetes—type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes —type 2 is by far the most common as well as the most preventable. "If you recognize any of the symptoms, seek help, as identifying diabetes early can be key to preventing it from getting worse," says Dr. Deena Adimoolam, a Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health. Knowing the most common habits that contribute to it, may help prevent it from happening to you. Here are five surprising habits that can lead to diabetes—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Alternating diets to boost weight loss

In a new study from the University of Toronto, researchers found nearly 80% of participants lost a “clinically significant” amount of body weight in less than two years after following three successive and varying diets. The dieters followed, in sequence, a calorie-restrictive diet, a low-carb/high-fat diet and an intermittent fasting...

