‘Marvel’s Voices: Identity’ #1 is an impressive assemblage of stories and supplements

It takes a quite bit to genuinely surprise me when it comes to mainstream comics, but the freshly concluded Heroes Reborn story arc by Jason Aaron is one of those comics. This arc must have evaded my radar entirely, as when I was sent the trade to review, I assumed it was a return to the Heroes Reborn pocket universe created in the aftermath of the Onslaught Saga in the mid-’90s. Thankfully, this is far removed from that series of books, and lets the uber-competent Aaron (with the help of a slew of talented artists) tell a truly compelling story that doesn’t seem like a disposable “What If…?” type adventure.