‘Marvel’s Voices: Identity’ #1 is an impressive assemblage of stories and supplements
Marvel’s Voices: Identity is out this week featuring eight stories, an interview, and more spotlighting Asian superheroes and creators. The Marvel’s Voices one-shot series is now in its second year, with the Marvel’s Voices Pride released in June and the planned Community issue set for October. This is an advance spoiler-free review, so we won’t give away anything that’s not in the preview.aiptcomics.com
