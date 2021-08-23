‘Winter Guard’ #1 offers up a great super spy vs. super power story
Marvel Comics is one of the best when it comes to movie tie-ins, and while Ryan Cady and Jan Bazaldua’s latest isn’t tied to the recent Black Widow film, its title character is certainly a person of interest. The new series launches this Wednesday and features the lead character Yelena and Red Guardian teaming up against Russia’s greatest villains. This is a spoiler-free review, but everything in the preview already revealed will be discussed.aiptcomics.com
