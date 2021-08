‘Winter Guard’ #1 offers up a great super spy vs. super power story

They say a hero is only as good as their villain. That certainly rings true when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the MCU began with Iron Man in 2008, there have been over 20 installments of the massively popular franchise, each with their own unique villain(s). From Iron Monger to Thanos, it's become a staple in the MCU formula to include a distinct villain to rival the hero. While Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Homemay have closed the book on the current era of the MCU, there's still a lot more to come. Here's a brief history of every villain that's been confirmed for the MCU's upcoming Phase Four.