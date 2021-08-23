‘Winter Guard’ #1 offers up a great super spy vs. super power story

They say a hero is only as good as their villain. That certainly rings true when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the MCU began with ﻿Iron Man ﻿in 2008, there have been over 20 installments of the massively popular franchise, each with their own unique villain(s). From Iron Monger to Thanos, it's become a staple in the MCU formula to include a distinct villain to rival the hero. While ﻿Avengers: Endgame﻿ and ﻿Spider-Man: Far From Home﻿may have closed the book on the current era of the MCU, there's still a lot more to come. Here's a brief history of every villain that's been confirmed for the MCU's upcoming Phase Four.