‘Free Guy’ repeats at #1 with $18.8 million; ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ surprises with $13 million second-place finish

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t kept theatergoers from flocking to see Free Guy. The action comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer held onto the top spot at the box office, delivering an estimated $18.8 million and bringing its two-week total to $58.8 million stateside. The film also added an estimated $53.1 million overseas, bringing its current worldwide total to $111.9 million.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

