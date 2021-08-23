‘Free Guy’ repeats at #1 with $18.8 million; ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ surprises with $13 million second-place finish
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t kept theatergoers from flocking to see Free Guy. The action comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer held onto the top spot at the box office, delivering an estimated $18.8 million and bringing its two-week total to $58.8 million stateside. The film also added an estimated $53.1 million overseas, bringing its current worldwide total to $111.9 million.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
