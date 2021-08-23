Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, MI

Brooklyn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

BROOKLYN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0ba8Zfvb00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Brooklyn, MI
92
Followers
553
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Brooklyn, MIPosted by
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Brooklyn — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BROOKLYN, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brooklyn, MIPosted by
Brooklyn (MI) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Brooklyn — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BROOKLYN, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy