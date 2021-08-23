Cowboys backup QB dilemma: Ben DiNucci exits battle for QB2 with poor play, Cooper Rush improves
Earlier this offseason, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci said his poor play as a rookie "wasn't me out there," but the lie detector determined that was a lie. As it turns out, based upon rapidly mounting evidence, it actually was him out there -- as in there hasn't been a single thing he's done in the 2021 preseason that counteracts the inconsistency, inaccuracy and poor decision making he put on display in two games last year. Contrarily, Cooper Rush is seeing his stock rise to the point that he's suddenly pushed expected backup Garrett Gilbert against the ropes, and that sets the stage for a final showdown on Sunday.www.cbssports.com
