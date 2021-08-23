Cancel
Kauai County, HI

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai South by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 15:33:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai South HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF OAHU AND KAUAI HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf rising 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:34:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 10:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 13 feet with locally higher sets will impact south and east facing shores of all islands. * TIMING...through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 901 PO ASO LULU AUKUSO 25 2021 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu ma e maualuluga atu i taimi o le aafia ai pea talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Se`ia oo atu i le Aso Toona`i. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E malolosi le aave o le sami ma e ono solo nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton and south facing Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Keokuk County, IAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Keokuk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR KEOKUK COUNTY At 1011 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sigourney, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Sigourney, Hayesville and Harper. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oahu, Kauai Leeward, Kohala, Kona, Leeward Haleakala by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 03:10:00 Expires: 2021-08-26 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts. Target Area: Central Oahu; Kauai Leeward; Kohala; Kona; Leeward Haleakala; Maui Central Valley; Maui Leeward West; Molokai Leeward; Oahu North Shore; Oahu South Shore; South Big Island; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .Although windward areas did recently receive some rainfall, fuels remain dry in leeward areas. This combined with gusty trade winds and low relative humidities, will result in critical fire weather conditions over leeward areas this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR LEEWARD AREAS * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...Trade winds up to 20 mph, with locally higher gusts. * HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent during the late morning and early afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Bergen A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bergen and Rockland Counties through 615 PM EDT At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oradell, or near Paramus, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Norwood around 550 PM EDT. Tappan around 600 PM EDT. Pearl River around 605 PM EDT. Orangeburg around 610 PM EDT. New City and Nanuet around 615 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clinch County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinch; Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Echols and west central Clinch Counties through 600 PM EDT At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mayday, or 12 miles northeast of Statenville, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayday. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cuming County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuming, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuming; Thurston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Harrison County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 06:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR WESTERN MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHEASTERN DODGE AND SOUTHEASTERN THURSTON COUNTIES At 645 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Whiting to 4 miles northwest of Tekamah to 8 miles southeast of Uehling, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Onawa and Whiting. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toledo Bend Dam, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hemphill, Fairmount and Yellowpine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:08:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-27 00:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf warning indicates dangerous large breaking waves will pound the shoreline in the warning area, producing deadly rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Warning is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 14 to 16 feet have been observed for south facing shores and will continue to impact coastal waters through Friday. * TIMING...Through Friday * IMPACTS...Hazardous rip currents and high surfs and possible coastal inundation. Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1106 TAEAO ASO TOFI AUKUSO 26 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 14 i le 16 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute o le atunu`u e oo atu i le Aso Faraile. * TAIMI...e oo atu i le Aso Faraile. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E matua malolosi aave o le sami, maualuluga galu, ma e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gatafale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aava o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Faiva po o le ona o le siisii o tulaga o sami ma galu, e le tatau i le au fai mamalu lautele ona fagogota pe maimoa i galu. O i latou i le matafaga, e mafai ona maua faafuaseia e galu.
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 07:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SPINK COUNTY At 839 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camrose Colony, or 11 miles northeast of Redfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camrose Colony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 07:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SPINK COUNTY At 839 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camrose Colony, or 11 miles northeast of Redfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camrose Colony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING Heat advisory will expire at 8 PM CDT this evening.
Comanche County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Mills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mills and southwestern Comanche Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northeast of Mullin, or 16 miles south of Comanche, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 302 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mammoth, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN HARDY COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Moorefield, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Williamsport, Maysville, Martin, Scherr, Lahmansville and Medley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Defiance County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Defiance and northeastern Paulding Counties through 815 PM EDT At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Defiance, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Defiance. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-27 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA LIKELY TO IMPACT SOUTHERN KODIAK ISLAND FRIDAY AND SATURDAY Strong northwesterly winds to 40 mph are expected to develop across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island on Friday. These winds are likely to resuspend ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing poor air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside on Saturday night, which will cause the air quality to improve.

