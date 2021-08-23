Cancel
Honolulu County, HI

High Surf Advisory issued for East Honolulu, Kipahulu, Koolau Windward, Maui Windward West by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 03:00:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: East Honolulu; Kipahulu; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF MAUI MOLOKAI OAHU AND KAUAI .Surf along east facing shores will peak today as the east wind wave swell from the gale low of former Tropical Cyclone Linda passes across the central islands. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf heights 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

