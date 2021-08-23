Cancel
Zimmerman, MN

Monday has sun for Zimmerman — 3 ways to make the most of it

Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel
Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel
(ZIMMERMAN, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Zimmerman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Zimmerman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0ba8Yf2E00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

