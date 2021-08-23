4-Day Weather Forecast For Benton City
BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
