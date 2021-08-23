Cancel
Benton City (WA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Benton City

 3 days ago

BENTON CITY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0ba8YYo100

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

