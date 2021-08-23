Weather Forecast For Rochester

ROCHESTER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.