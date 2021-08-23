Cancel
Duncansville, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Duncansville

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Duncansville, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

