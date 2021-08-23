Natrona Heights Daily Weather Forecast
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0