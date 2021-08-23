Dalzell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DALZELL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
