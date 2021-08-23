Cancel
Seminole, TX

Seminole Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Seminole (TX) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

SEMINOLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0ba8Y3lz00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seminole, TX
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

City
Seminole, TX
