Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bogart, GA

Take advantage of Monday sun in Bogart

Posted by 
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(BOGART, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bogart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0ba8Y2tG00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Bogart, GA
85
Followers
562
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogart, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bogart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bogart, GAPosted by
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Bogart

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bogart: Wednesday, August 25: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, August 26: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Bogart, GAPosted by
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Bogart

(BOGART, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bogart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Bogart, GAPosted by
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Bogart — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BOGART, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bogart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy