Makawao Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0