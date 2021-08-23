Makawao Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 10 mph



