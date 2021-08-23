Cancel
Makawao, HI

Makawao Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MAKAWAO, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0ba8Y10X00

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

