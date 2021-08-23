Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Park
LAKE PARK, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
