Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield, IN

Monday has sun for Bloomfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel
Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(BLOOMFIELD, IN) A sunny Monday is here for Bloomfield, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bloomfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0ba8XsEE00

  • Monday, August 23

    Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel

Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel

Bloomfield, IN
206
Followers
567
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Bloomfield, INPosted by
Bloomfield (IN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bloomfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bloomfield: Tuesday, August 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, August 26: Slight chance of

Comments / 0

Community Policy