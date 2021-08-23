Daily Weather Forecast For Tickfaw
TICKFAW, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
