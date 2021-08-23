Cancel
Jessup, MD

Rainy forecast for Jessup? Jump on it!

Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(JESSUP, MD) Monday is set to be rainy in Jessup, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jessup:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0ba8XW0M00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup, MD
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Jessup, MD
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Jessup

(JESSUP, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jessup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

