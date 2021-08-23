Cancel
Livingston, CA

Livingston Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
Livingston (CA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

LIVINGSTON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0ba8XUEu00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

