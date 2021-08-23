Sauk Centre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0