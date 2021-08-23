Cancel
Sauk Centre, MN

Sauk Centre Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

SAUK CENTRE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0ba8XTMB00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

