Temple, GA

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Temple

Temple (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(TEMPLE, GA) A sunny Monday is here for Temple, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Temple:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0ba8XRaj00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Temple (GA) Weather Channel

Temple, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

