Manor, TX

Manor Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Manor (TX) Weather Channel
Manor (TX) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MANOR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0ba8XMQK00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Manor (TX) Weather Channel

Manor, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

