4-Day Weather Forecast For Snow Hill
SNOW HILL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
