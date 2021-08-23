Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookville, IN

Monday has sun for Brookville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Brookville (IN) Weather Channel
Brookville (IN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(BROOKVILLE, IN) A sunny Monday is here for Brookville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0ba8X3jm00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brookville (IN) Weather Channel

Brookville (IN) Weather Channel

Brookville, IN
178
Followers
559
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Brookville, INPosted by
Brookville (IN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brookville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brookville: Wednesday, August 25: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, August 26: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, August 27: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August

Comments / 0

Community Policy