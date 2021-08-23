Ronks Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RONKS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0