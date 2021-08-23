Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Alfred

LAKE ALFRED, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 18 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.