Birdsboro, PA

A rainy Monday in Birdsboro — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Birdsboro (PA) Weather Channel
Birdsboro (PA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(BIRDSBORO, PA) Monday is set to be rainy in Birdsboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Birdsboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0ba8Wtvu00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Birdsboro (PA) Weather Channel

Birdsboro (PA) Weather Channel

Birdsboro, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

