It’s going to be another hot day. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the No Coast Network listening area starting at Noon Thursday (8/26) until 7pm. Temperatures forecast in the lower 90s plus high humidity will make it feel like it is 100 degrees or more—and that’s when heat related illnesses can occur. It’s recommended that you stay in an air conditioned area, stay out of the sun, and if you need to work outdoors, take frequent breaks and find a shady spot to rest. Once again, a Heat Advisory starts at Noon Thursday until 7pm.