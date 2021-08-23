4-Day Weather Forecast For Collins
COLLINS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
