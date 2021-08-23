Cancel
Houlton, ME

Houlton Weather Forecast

Houlton (ME) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0ba8WbI400

  • Monday, August 23

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

