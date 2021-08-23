Houlton Weather Forecast
HOULTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Scattered rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
