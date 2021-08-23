September: Self-Care Month – The Importance Of Self-Care

September is self-care month, and you know what that means – it’s time to slow down, take a breath, and focus on your health. When people think about self-care, they tend to focus on the ordinary physical and mental aspects like drinking more water or meditating for five minutes. However, chiropractic care is just as crucial for a person’s wellbeing. Here are some handy self-care strategies that will make the month of September your best (and healthiest) yet.