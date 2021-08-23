Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

September: Self-Care Month – The Importance Of Self-Care

By J Smith
Garner Citizen News & Times
 3 days ago

September is self-care month, and you know what that means – it’s time to slow down, take a breath, and focus on your health. When people think about self-care, they tend to focus on the ordinary physical and mental aspects like drinking more water or meditating for five minutes. However, chiropractic care is just as crucial for a person’s wellbeing. Here are some handy self-care strategies that will make the month of September your best (and healthiest) yet.

www.garnercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Self Care#Exercise#Thanksgiving#Physical Health#Self Care Month
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy