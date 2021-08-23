Daily Weather Forecast For Shalimar
SHALIMAR, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
