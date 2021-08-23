A rainy Monday in Grand Bay — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(GRAND BAY, AL) Monday is set to be rainy in Grand Bay, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Bay:
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0