Evansdale, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Evansdale

Posted by 
Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

EVANSDALE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0ba8WBXI00

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Evansdale, IA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

