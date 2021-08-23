Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Tazewell, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For New Tazewell

Posted by 
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

NEW TAZEWELL, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0ba8W1nH00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel

New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel

New Tazewell, TN
342
Followers
560
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Tazewell, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New Tazewell, TNPosted by
New Tazewell (TN) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in New Tazewell

(NEW TAZEWELL, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Tazewell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy