Mabelvale, AR

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel
Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(MABELVALE, AR) A sunny Monday is here for Mabelvale, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mabelvale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0ba8VxQb00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel

Mabelvale (AR) Weather Channel

Mabelvale, AR
