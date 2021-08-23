Weather Forecast For Broussard
BROUSSARD, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
