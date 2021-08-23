Daily Weather Forecast For Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
