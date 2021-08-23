Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Pikeville

Posted by 
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

PIKEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0ba8VbFr00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville, TN
205
Followers
558
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pikeville, TNPosted by
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pikeville, TNPosted by
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PIKEVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pikeville, TNPosted by
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Pikeville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PIKEVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy