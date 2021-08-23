Cancel
Pikeville, NC

Pikeville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
Pikeville (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

PIKEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0ba8VWn600

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

