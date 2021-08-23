SCE Rolling Out Time-of-Use Rates for Some San Bernardino County Customers

Approximately 45,000 Southern California Edison customers in San Bernardino County will have the option to switch to time-of-use rate plans this fall. Most SCE customers are on a tiered plan which simply charges a household for how much energy is used in a billing period. The newer time-of-use plans charge lower rates during different times of day said SCE spokesperson Ron Gales. "It basically rewards customers who move their electric usage away from what’s called an on-peak 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. period,” said Gales.