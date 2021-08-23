Cancel
San Bernardino County, CA

SCE Rolling Out Time-of-Use Rates for Some San Bernardino County Customers

By KVCR
 3 days ago
Approximately 45,000 Southern California Edison customers in San Bernardino County will have the option to switch to time-of-use rate plans this fall. Most SCE customers are on a tiered plan which simply charges a household for how much energy is used in a billing period. The newer time-of-use plans charge lower rates during different times of day said SCE spokesperson Ron Gales. "It basically rewards customers who move their electric usage away from what’s called an on-peak 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. period,” said Gales.

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

