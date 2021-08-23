Weather Forecast For Rio Rico
RIO RICO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
