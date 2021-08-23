Advance Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ADVANCE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



